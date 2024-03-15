Empire (TSE:EMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.81 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Empire from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Empire

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.