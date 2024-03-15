Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.94

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Empiric Student Property Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:ESP opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.21) on Friday. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.90 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £572.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3,133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.22.

Company Profile

Further Reading

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

