Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,886,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $20,532,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $22,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 7,973.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,515 shares during the period.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Enhabit Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.