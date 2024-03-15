Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 392,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

