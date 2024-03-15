Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SpringBig Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SpringBig in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SpringBig’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SpringBig’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBIG opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBIG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

