Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Westlake Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Westlake in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

Westlake Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $142.47 on Thursday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $103.09 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,780 shares of company stock worth $1,362,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

