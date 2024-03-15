Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Erasca, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Erasca in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Erasca’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Erasca’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERAS. Mizuho cut their price objective on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Erasca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Erasca Stock Down 6.3 %

ERAS stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $314.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Erasca by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Erasca by 2,957.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Erasca by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,965 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at $4,102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Erasca by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,115 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

