Equities Analysts Set Expectations for USA Compression Partners LP’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USA Compression Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 335,047 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $8,436,483.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,593,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,130,524.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $2,376,869.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 335,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $8,436,483.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,593,746 shares in the company, valued at $40,130,524.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,553,862 shares of company stock worth $87,730,681.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

