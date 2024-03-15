Eric L. Oliver Purchases 100 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,620.73 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,100 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,650.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,511.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,660.75. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of Texas Pacific Land are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $14.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.46 by $2.27. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.