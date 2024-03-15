Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.07

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 240274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eventbrite by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile



Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

