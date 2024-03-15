EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $32,562.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $220,221. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

