Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Reduced by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

