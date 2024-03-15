ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $35.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

