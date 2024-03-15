Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 101.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

