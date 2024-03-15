Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $66.77 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $66.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $48.75. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $185.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $60.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $44.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $52.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $208.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,512.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$863.55 and a 52 week high of C$1,515.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1,370.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,243.30.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 13.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $19.871 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. In other news, Director Christine N. Mclean bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at C$795,138.22. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

