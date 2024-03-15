FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Price Performance

FAT Brands stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.