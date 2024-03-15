Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,495,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.53% of Ferguson worth $4,193,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Ferguson by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $217.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.97.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

