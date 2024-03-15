Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.00

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 1318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.88.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $578.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

