First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 165.9% in February

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FAM opened at $6.53 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,452,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,148 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

