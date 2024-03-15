First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 165.9% in February

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FAM opened at $6.53 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
