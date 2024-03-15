First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.44

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $675.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXG. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.