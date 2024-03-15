First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the February 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

FTGC opened at $23.62 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 54,668.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,143,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,518,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after buying an additional 3,324,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after buying an additional 1,856,281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,280.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 649,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after buying an additional 602,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 593,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 396,813 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

