First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,124,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,407,000 after purchasing an additional 91,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 323,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,330,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 183,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,225,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

