First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 79,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,541,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 65,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

