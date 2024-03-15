First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 300,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

