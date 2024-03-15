First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 174.5% from the February 14th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.46 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

