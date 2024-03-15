Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five9 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 966.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 315,867 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 97.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Five9 by 162.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 330,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

