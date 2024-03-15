Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.81

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.81 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 52667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,261,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $25,041,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,745,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $18,741,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.