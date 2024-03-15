Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Fluor worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4,399.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fluor by 453.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fluor by 245.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,400 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $38.51 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

