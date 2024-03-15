Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of AFRIW stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

