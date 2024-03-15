Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,842,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $3,980,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $660,000. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 3.0 %

FTNT opened at $68.04 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.