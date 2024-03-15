Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.80

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 6584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $586.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

