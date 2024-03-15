FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Announces Earnings Results

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

FTC Solar Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.44 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCI. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

