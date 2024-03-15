FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $203.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,979,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,396,000 after buying an additional 242,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

