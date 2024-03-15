FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.08. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hibbett stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $859.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 105.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 131,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

