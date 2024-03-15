FY2024 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.