FY2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369,463 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.