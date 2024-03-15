FY2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
Get Our Latest Report on Viper Energy
Viper Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $38.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369,463 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.
Viper Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.