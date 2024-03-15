FY2026 Earnings Forecast for enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for enGene in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

ENGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

enGene Price Performance

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. enGene has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

