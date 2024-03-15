G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.67 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

