General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.39 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

