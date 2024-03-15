Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to residential and business customers in New Zealand. It generates electricity from thermal, hydro, solar, and wind sources. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Kupe segments. The Retail segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

