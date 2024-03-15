Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
Genesis Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Genesis Energy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genesis Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.