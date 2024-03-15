George A. Lopez Sells 1,890 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $196,975.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,753 shares in the company, valued at $33,116,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $98.67 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.