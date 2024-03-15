Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.74.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

About Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 577,422 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Geron by 922.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 750,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Geron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 365,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Geron by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 811,192 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

