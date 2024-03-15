Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.
Geron Stock Performance
Geron stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.74.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.