Glaukos Co. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($1.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

NYSE GKOS opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,001 shares in the company, valued at $10,176,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,450 shares of company stock worth $31,068,090. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,997,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

