Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.71

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 8726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

