Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDEN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $976.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $561,530.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,670,793.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.