GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives $1.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.88.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 5,600,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,627 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,010,000 after purchasing an additional 716,235 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Down 14.7 %

EAF opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

