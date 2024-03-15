Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

