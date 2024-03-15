Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

NYSE GHI opened at $16.65 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

