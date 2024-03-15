Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

