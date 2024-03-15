Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.76.
About Grupo Bimbo
