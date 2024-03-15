Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 135.7% in February

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Performance
Shares of HMMR stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.58.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
